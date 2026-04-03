Birthday party feud turns violent: One injured in firing, 4 arrested

Police have also recovered the car used in the crime from the accused.

A dispute that began during a birthday party at Ansal Society in Sector 115 escalated into a firing incident, leaving one boy injured. Police have arrested four accused in connection with the case, while efforts are ongoing to nab others involved.

The arrests were made by a police team led by Inspector Simarjeet Singh. The accused have been identified as Reteinder Singh (resident of Rajinder Nagar, Khanna), Savej Khan (village Taprana, Shamli, UP), Jobanpreet Singh (village Dhoolan, Fatehabad, Haryana), and Hardik Adlakha (village Mohna, Ballabgarh, Fatehabad). A case has been registered against them at Sohana Police Station under the Arms Act and charges of attempt to murder.