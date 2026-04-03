Birthday party feud turns violent: One injured in firing, 4 arrested

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A dispute that began during a birthday party at Ansal Society in Sector 115 escalated into a firing incident, leaving one boy injured. Police have arrested four accused in connection with the case, while efforts are ongoing to nab others involved.
The arrests were made by a police team led by Inspector Simarjeet Singh. The accused have been identified as Reteinder Singh (resident of Rajinder Nagar, Khanna), Savej Khan (village Taprana, Shamli, UP), Jobanpreet Singh (village Dhoolan, Fatehabad, Haryana), and Hardik Adlakha (village Mohna, Ballabgarh, Fatehabad). A case has been registered against them at Sohana Police Station under the Arms Act and charges of attempt to murder.
According to police, complainant Anuj Sharma, a resident of Ansal Sector-115, stated that the dispute began a few days earlier during a birthday party at Flat No. 604, where a clash broke out between two groups. During the altercation, one of the accused allegedly hit Savej Khan on the head with a glass, leading to a lingering rivalry.
On April 1, both groups reportedly came face-to-face near the old Kabaddi ground in village Bhagomajra. It is alleged that the accused, along with their associates, opened fire during the confrontation. In the incident, Anuj Sharma’s friend, Rishabh Phogat, sustained a gunshot injury to his left arm. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.
Police have also recovered the car used in the crime from the accused. Officials stated that interrogation is underway, and efforts are being made to recover the weapon used in the firing. Further arrests are expected soon as the investigation progresses.
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