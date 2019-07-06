Birthday gift to Mohali police personnel: Tea party, half day off, certificate by SSP

HERE’S GOOD news for police personnel. Now they will get a tea party, half-day off and a certificate by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on their birthday. Earlier, the certificate, a congratulatory message from the SSP, was said to be delayed by the branch heads.

SSP Harcharan Singh Bhullar on Friday directed the heads of all the branches of the district police to issue a certificate and give a tea party to the police personnel working under them. The orders were issued after it came to the knowledge of the SSP that the branch heads always delay issuing the certificates and also did not give tea parties.

In his letter, the SSP said, “It came to my notice that the certificates issued by me on the birthdays of the police personnel are not issued on the day of the birthday and in-charges of the branches also do not give tea party. It is ordered to issue the certificate to the police personnel on the day of his birthday, give him a tea party and also give half day off to the police personnel on their birthdays.”

A police personnel told Chandigarh Newsline that the certificate issued by the SSP usually carries good wishes. He said that at police stations, it is the duty of the munshi to issue the certificates on the same day but they kept delaying it.

“Most of the police personnel did not get tea parties in the past. Some of the police personnel brought it to the notice of the SSP, following which the directions were issued on Friday,” the police personnel added.

SSP Bhullar told Chandigarh Newsline that he used to issue a certificate congratulating the police personnel — from Superintendent of Police to constable rank — on their birthday and also give half day off to Sub-Inspector rank to constable-rank police personnel on their birthday.