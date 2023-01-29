scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

158th birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai: Minister pays tribute at birthplace

Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora accompanied by MLA Nihal Singh Wala Manjit Singh Bilaspur and MLA Dharamkot Devinderjit Singh Laddi Dhose paid rich tributes to Rai at his memorial established at Dhudike village.

Arora said that Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai had made a huge contribution in the struggle for independence of the nation. (Twitter/@AroraAmanSunam)
Listen to this article
158th birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai: Minister pays tribute at birthplace
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The 158th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai, popularly known as Punjab Kesari, was celebrated with full honour at his birthplace Dhudike village of Moga, Saturday.

Rai was born at the house of his maternal grandparents in Dhudike on January 28, 1865.

Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora accompanied by MLA Nihal Singh Wala Manjit Singh Bilaspur and MLA Dharamkot Devinderjit Singh Laddi Dhose paid rich tributes to Rai at his memorial established at Dhudike village.

On this occasion, the cabinet minister also announced a grant of Rs 12 lakh on the demand of the villagers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Surge in oil imports from Russia, sharp dip from Nigeria, US
Surge in oil imports from Russia, sharp dip from Nigeria, US

Arora said that Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai had made a huge contribution in the struggle for independence of the nation. His indomitable courage and sacrifices shall inspire generations to come.

He said that these celebrations would not only keep alive the rich legacy of the legendary freedom fighter but it will also help to keep alive the nationalism and patriotism amongst the youth. “This inspires today’s young generation to develop a sense of patriotism,” he said.

He said that while Lala Lajpat Rai was a great freedom fighter, he is also known as the leader of the Swadeshi movement.

Advertisement

He said that the land of village Dhudike is auspicious, where Lalaji and many other freedom fighters were born.

Answering queries regarding illegal colonies in the state, he categorically said that Punjab Government has adopted zero tolerance against illegal colonies and constructions and no one will be allowed to violate the law regarding establishing colonies.

He said that AAP government has proposed to construct 25000 flats for Economical Weaker Sections (EWS) across the state and GMADA will construct 5000 flats in Mohali under EWS Housing Policy. The Punjab government has made the process of obtaining NOC for regularisation of plots and building very easy and all the applications are being submitted and processed online and 15 days timeline has been fixed to issue the NOC. He urged the people to take benefit of this facility .

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

He also visited the library and other historical places established in the memory of martyrs in the village.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 10:30 IST
Next Story

Alka Yagnik beats BTS, Taylor Swift and Blackpink to become most streamed artist on YouTube

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close