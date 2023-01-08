Birender Singh to hold show of strength at Jind on March 23

BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh, who had sat on a dharna in support of the protesting farmers against three farm laws in 2020, Sunday announced his plans to hold a rally at Jind on March 23.

The rally is seen as a show of strength by the grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram amid changing political equations in Haryana, particularly in Hisar parliamentary constituency. Birender Singh’s son Brijendra Singh had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Hisar by defeating JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and Kuldeep Bishnoi’s son Bhavya Bishnoi. After the October 2019’s Assembly polls, the JJP had joined hands with the BJP for a coalition government which had made Dushyant the deputy chief minister.

A few months ago, Kuldeep had also joined the BJP after quitting the Congress. Later, the BJP fielded his son Bhavya Bishnoi for Adampur bypoll who won the poll. These developments have changed the political scenario in Hisar as it would be interesting to see whom the BJP fields for Hisar parliamentary poll in 2024.

On Sunday, Birender’s associates gathered in Hisar at a function organised by a platform known as “Birender Singh Ke Sathi”. Addressing the gathering, Birender said that his comrades have estimated that as many as one lakh people will attend the Jind rally. Every year, March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas in the country to pay homage to legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Birender said:“This will not be a rally of any party. It won’t be against Congress, BJP, JJP or Communists but for consideration (of some issues). It’s 75 years when this country got freedom but the problems which were before Independence still persist. It may be poverty, unemployment and corruption. The politicians in their speeches say ‘corruption can be reduced but can’t end’. Such a statement makes happy those keen to indulge in corruption. I urge you to listen to those who say that corruption can be uprooted. And it will happen as our society is changing.”

Referring to the thumping majority of the AAP in the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022, Birender said: “If AAP thinks it won 92 seats, that’s not the case. It was because of a lack of trust in both parties (Congress and SAD) which were ruling the state for 35 years. In that election, corruption was the biggest issue. The people will lose their confidence in a political party and administration which doesn’t have the strength to uproot corruption.”

The former Union minister said: “I don’t say I am a big honest person. Sometimes my mind also used to intend to make ‘something’ thinking I may not get this opportunity again. But one thing always stopped me that if I turned corrupt, I won’t be defamed, but the name of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram would be defamed.” Birender is the son of Sir Chhotu Ram’s daughter.

The BJP leader also said now there is a trend in Haryana villages too where youths are moving abroad like youths of Punjab. “This is compulsion of these youths,” said Birender referring to the shrinking landholdings of their families. “When youth looks for employment, he doesn’t get it. The unemployment has increased.”

The senior leader suggested an arrangement of passports, visas and guarantee of the state for those who are keen to go abroad for higher education and jobs. He also pushed for higher salaries to those doctors who prefer to go to village hospitals and dispensaries.