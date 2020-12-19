Birender Singh, ex-minister and BJP leader, breaks ranks to back farmers

Birender Singh said he is very keen to go to the borders of Delhi where farmers have been protesting against the new laws for over three weeks now. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Declaring that the farmer protests against the new farm laws is now “everybody’s agitation”, BJP leader and former Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh joined a dharna in their support Friday at Sampla in Jhajjar district of Haryana.

The sit-in had been organised by members of the Sir Chhotu Ram Manch — Birender Singh is the grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram, pre-independent India’s tallest Jat leader and the driving force behind several laws and measures to end exploitation of farmers by moneylenders. Singh’s son Brijendra Singh is the BJP MP from Hisar.

Birender Singh said he is very keen to go to the borders of Delhi where farmers have been protesting against the new laws for over three weeks now.

“I stand by them. This is everybody’s agitation now. It’s not limited to a section of society. I am already in the field and have made up my mind. If I am not in the frontline, then people will feel that I am just doing politics, nothing else,” he told The Indian Express.

“You may talk to anybody. He or she may be a student, woman or labourer. Everybody is concerned about this agitation and wants a solution. The last 5-6 days have been very cold but they are sitting (in the open),” he said.

“I am also morally bound (to support the farmers). The concept of MSP and APMC was the handiwork of Chaudhary Chhotu Ram. First time, he brought in agricultural reforms (during British rule),” Singh said.

The 74-year-old, who is a member of the BJP’s national executive, is also a member of the Manch formed by his supporters in 2003. Manch members have been sitting on a hunger strike in support of the protesting farmers before a 64-ft tall statue of Sir Chhotu Ram — it was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

