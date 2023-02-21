Birdwatch: Tiny Ashy Prinia loves to stay on plants and scrubs

The 13-centimetre-long Ashy Prinia (Prinia socialis), is a small residential warbler in the Cisticolidae family. It loves to stay on tall grass, plants and scrubs rather than to venture on the ground. It is a common resident bird in the Inter State Chandigarh Region (ISCR). The male and female of the bird look similar. It is insectivorous.

The resident breeder has slaty grey crown ear coverts, nape, mantle and red eye as identification marks. Its underparts are rufous-brown. The tail is brown in colour, with black sub-terminal band tips. Non-breeding birds are rufous-brown with white short supercilium.

Listening to this bird from a quiet place will give a better understanding of the bird’s call. It makes the sound tchup, tchup, tchup or zeet-zeet-zeet. The most fascinating feature of Ashy Prinia is the way in which it opens its mouth giving the impression that it is shouting. I got many chances to observe this bird very closely. Ashy Prinia allows humans to observe themselves from a close distance. It is easy to spot this bird in gardens, hilly areas, open farms, etc.

This bird has short rounded wings and a long graduated cream tail tipped with black sub-terminal spots. The tail is usually held upright and the strong legs are used for clambering about and hopping on the ground. They have a short black bill. The crown is grey and the under parts are rufous in most plumages. They are found singly or in pairs in shrubbery and will often visit the ground.

It lays 3 to 5 glossy, and somewhat oval-shaped eggs. They vary in colour from brick-red to rich chestnut. The broad end of the egg is generally darker and exhibits a cap or zone. The eggs measure 15 to 17 mm (0.6 to 0.7 in) in length, and 11 to 13 mm (0.4 to 0.5 in) in breadth. They hatch in about 12 days.