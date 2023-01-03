Birdwatch: Sickle-shaped bill, contrasting hues make black-headed ibises appear intimidating

The appearance of the black-headed ibis can prove intimidating to someone on their maiden birding trip to the shores of marshy rivers, lakes or other water bodies.

A sickle-shaped black bill that is almost 11cm long and a bare black head and neck that stands in stark contrast to the whitish hue of the rest of its body, barring the black legs, characterise the black-headed ibis (Threskiornis melanocephalus). A common resident bird in the Inter-State Chandigarh Region (ISCR), it is found near the Sukhna Lake, Motemajra water body, Siswan Dam and other areas.

The long, curved bill is its prime feature which helps amateur birders easily identify this species of wading bird of the ibis family even from afar, as the bird moves from one water body to another.

Also known as the Oriental white ibis, Indian white ibis or black-necked ibis, the male and female of the species are alike and are found on marshy rivers and lakes, its chief habitat.

I first observed this bird during a leisure walk in November 2020. A group of four birders carrying digital cameras equipped with powerful lenses announced, while clicking pictures of a flock of flying birds, that the birds are ibises. To my naked eyes, their sickle-shaped beaks were a blur. I was able to closely observe the bird at Motemajra water body in January 2022. I spotted a lone, long-billed, black-headed ibis sitting on the opposite bank of the waterbody across me.

Black-headed ibises nest in heronry colonies near wetlands where they build a platform nest of sticks, lined with grass and threads. According to ornithologists, these birds are very versatile and are able to use a large variety of natural and man-made habitats. These include freshwater and salt-water marshes, lakes and ponds, as also rice fields, freshly-ploughed crop fields, irrigation canals, riversides, reservoirs, urban lakes, open sewage gutters, grazing lots and garbage dumping sites.

In agricultural landscapes, such as in south-western Uttar Pradesh, they alternate between varied preferred foraging habitats depending on the season. In summer, they largely use and prefer natural marshes and fallow fields, but in the monsoon, these birds spread out more evenly to use a variety of agricultural fields.