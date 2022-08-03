Birdwatch: Jungle Babblers or Seven Sisters love to groom each other

August 3, 2022 3:05:14 pm
Jungle Babblers are popularly known as Seven Sisters because of their nature to always stay in a flock of more than six. They are noisy birds and are always ready to defend their territory. Eager for indulging in allopreening or grooming each other, jungle babblers love to chase each other and indulge in mock fights.
A long-living bird, Jungle Babblers largely depend on insects but also eat grain, berries and nectar.
Jungle Babblers are very common and can be seen anywhere—be it forest areas, public parks, concrete buildings, house lawns and can even be found sitting on your balcony. The primary habitat of this bird is forest, cultivation and gardens and they are very adaptable to all conditions.
As it is a very common bird, especially in Northern India, one can find it everywhere in the Inter-State Chandigarh Region (ISCR).
The identification marks are an overall buff grey colour with mild mottling on breast and mantel with uniform crown broad tail, white iris, and yellow bill. These birds breed throughout the year.
