Birdwatch: Flock to Mohali’s Mote Majra waterbody to spot red-naped ibis

Red-naped Ibis (Pseudibis papillosa) is a common resident bird in Inter State Chandigarh Region (ISCR). The male and female of the bird appear to be the same. Marshes, flooded grasslands, and paddy fields are the ideal habitats for this bird, which is a common resident breeding bird in Punjab, Haryana, and the Gangetic plains.

An adult measures 68cm in length and is overall black with the red bare nape and white shoulder patch. The species is not dependent on the water and is often found in dry fields. Bird watchers can flock to Mote Majra waterbody in Mohali to spot red-naped ibis, also known as Indian black ibis.

The young ones are brown and lack the bare head and crown initially. The bills and legs are grey but turn reddish during the breeding season. Red-naped ibis is usually silent but calls at dawn and dusk and more often when nesting. Their sounds are a series of loud braying and squealing screams that descend in loudness.

The bird feeds on carrion, insects, frogs, and other small vertebrates as well as grain. They forage mainly in dry open land and stubbly fields, sometimes joining egrets and other birds on fields being tilled in order to feed on disturbed insects and exposed beetle grub.

Red-naped ibises usually nest individually and not in mixed species heronry. They very rarely form small colonies consisting of 3-5 pairs in the same tree. The breeding season may vary but most often between March and October and tend to precede the monsoon. When pair-bonding, females beg for food from the males at foraging grounds. Males also trumpet from the nest site. The nests are mainly large stick platforms that are 35-60 centimetres in diameter and about 10-15 centimetres deep.

Our previous column was on the black-headed ibis (Threskiornis melanocephalus), a fairly common resident bird of 75cm length and quite distinct from the red-naped ibis. The common feature about these two birds (which I noticed) is that both these species could be spotted during one birding excursion at Mote Majra in March, last year. Both the birds were found in the opposite direction. The black-headed ibis was spotted searching for food along with egrets on the western side of Mote Majra, while the red-naped ibis was found sitting at the eastern side of the water body.

Red-naped ibis does not like the company of egrets and it is not dependent on water. The body structure resembles all ibis family members: long sickle-shaped bill. From a distance, one can easily mistake this bird for glossy ibis, another member of the ibis family found in ISCR.