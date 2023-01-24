scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Birdwatch: One of the most common birds, house sparrows love kutcha houses

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the house sparrow is in the category of 'least concern' birds.

House sparrows can breed immediately after their hatching, and sometimes attempt to do so. (File)
Birdwatch: One of the most common birds, house sparrows love kutcha houses
A house sparrow (Passer domesticus), called chiri in Punjabi and ghar ki gauraya in Hindi, is a household name. The resident bird, with a length of 16 cm, was once very common in the Inter State Chandigarh Region (ISCR). Several reports in the past have suggested that house sparrows had disappeared in ISCR, especially in the urban areas of Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali, but later they said these birds can easily be spotted.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the house sparrow is in the category of ‘least concern’ birds.

The concerns about their declining numbers were so high that the Haryana Forest and Wildlife Department in collaboration with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) had decided to establish two rescue and research centres for studying the reasons behind the declining number of house sparrows in the region.

“Pucca houses and concrete buildings replaced the kutcha houses, which were the ideal place for the nesting of house sparrows, a name which was derived from this bird’s availability in almost every house at one time. Indeed, there is a decline in the numbers of house sparrows in ISCR but I strongly believe if we provide the atmosphere, the house sparrows can return in the same numbers, which were here earlier,” Mitinderpal Singh Sekhon, President, Chandigarh Bird Club (CBC), said.

“The simple things, place bird water pots at your house, provide food which is cereal grains, wheat, rice etc and place a wooden birdhouse in the veranda or roof of the house, will help,” Sekhon added.

The male and female are dimorphic. It is easily found near both urban and rural habitations. The male has a grey crown, chestnut sides of the head, black lores and around the eye, black bib up to the upper breast, greyish white tail and underparts rump. The female has sandy brown upper parts and a buff diffused supercilium.

House sparrows can breed immediately after their hatching, and sometimes attempt to do so. Some of these birds, which breed for the first time in tropical areas, are only a few months old and still have juvenile plumage. However, house sparrows breeding for the first time are rarely successful in raising their young, and reproductive success increases with age, as older birds breed earlier in the breeding season, and fledge younger.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 14:33 IST
