Birdwatch: Brown-headed barbet, omnipresent in parks, wooded areas

Brown-headed barbet is one of the very common birds of Chandigarh as it can be seen in every park, among the woods and even on the roadside trees with its call and movement from one tree to another tree. It is always a pleasant experience to observe the bird while it comes out of its nest in the tree and returns after catching insects and fruits in its nib.

A green resident bird with a brown head, thin streaks and orange eye patches, its habitat is parks and wooded areas. An Asian barbet species native to the Indian subcontinent, it is listed as of least concern on the IUCN Red List. Though it is very tolerant of humans, it avoids direct contact. I observed this bird while moving out and going inside a small hole in a tree situated nearby Sector 24 market last summer for around half an hour getting enough time to capture it in my camera. According to experts, brown-headed barbet usually roams in a particular radius of its nest, a cavity in trees. It is 27 cm long with a large head, short neck and short tail.

If someone wants to see it, just visit any nearby park having big trees or stand silently on any road which has trees on both sides. You will feel the presence of this bird with its loud repetitive calls. Others take up the call when one starts.

Besides brown-headed barbet, there are three other barbet species — great barbet, blue-throated barbet and coppersmith barbet — which are also found in the inter-state Chandigarh region (ISCR). Great barbet and blue-throated barbet were categorised as Common and Fairly Common birds in ISCR means that their presence is not quite common like brown-headed barbet and coppersmith barbet.