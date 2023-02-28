Birdwatch: Black-rumped Flameback’s repeated knocks on dry trees gives a musical experience

Black-rumped Flameback also known as Lesser Goldenback is one of the very common resident birds in the Inter-State Chandigarh Region (ISCR). The male and female of the bird look similar. The species can be identified from its overall golden yellow upper parts with spotting on the black throat, shoulders and folded grimparies, black rump, and tail.

As the gardens and parks are its favourite habitats, chances are high in spotting them in the public parks, gardens, and in the canopy of tall trees in Tricity. Observing the Lesser Goldenback climb trees at a slow pace and listening to its repeated knocks with the beak on dry trees to prey on insects, especially at a time when there is no other sound is a musical experience. Such sights are common at Leisure Valley, Sector 10, Children Traffic Park, Sector 23 etc where one can spot bamboo trees in abundance.

Eminent birder, Mitinderpal Singh Sekhon, who is also the Head of Geography Department, DAV College, Sector 10, which is close to Leisure Valley, says, “Birders have no need to make extra effort to find Black-rumped Flameback in ISCR. Whenever I visit Leisure Valley after getting an opportunity from my busy teaching schedule in college, I find one or two pairs climbing up on the tall bamboo trees in the search of insects.”

Mitinderpal Singh Sekhon who is also the president of Chandigarh Bird Club says the sound of the bird drumming with their beaks against bamboo trees can be heard at some distance.

This species is normally seen in pairs or small parties. They forage from the ground to the canopy. They feed on insects, mainly beetle larvae, from under the bark, visit termite mounds, and sometimes feed on nectar. As they make hopping movements around branches, they often conceal themselves from potential predators.

The breeding season varies with the weather and is usually between February and July. They frequently drum during the breeding season. The nest hole is usually excavated by the birds and has a horizontal entrance and descends into a cavity. The eggs are laid inside the unlined cavity. The normal clutch is three and the eggs are elongate and glossy white. The eggs hatch after about 11 days of incubation. The chicks leave the nest after about 20 days.

Black-rumped Flameback is separated from all other flamebacks, except red-backed, by dark throat, lack of a contrasting black horizontal stripe below the cheek, and four toes. The bird is often detected by its loud “ki-ki-ki-ki-ki,” which steadily increases in pace and ends in a trill.