Bird Watch: Spot the bee-eating beauties

As the name suggests, the bee-eater feeds on flying insects, especially honey bees, flies and wasps to keep its little tummy full and the wings whirring.

This little bird’s accuracy, timing and strategy of catching flying insects in the air are amazing. Such is its precision that a bee-eater can catch more than three insects in one go.

The bee-eater can be found in various places, ranging from open country land and riverine forest to broad-leaved forest and wooded areas.

The bee-eater prefers to sit on the perches, top of the tree to get a 360-degree view of the movement of insects in the surroundings.

Bee-eaters are a group of non-passerine birds containing three genera and 27 species.

The Inter-State Chandigarh Region (ISCR) is home to four species out of 27. These are Green bee-eater, Blue-tailed bee-eater, Chestnut-headed bee-eater and Bearded bee-eater. While the first three species are summer visitors, the fourth Bearded bee-eater visits the ISCR in the winters.

Green bee-eater and Blue-tailed bee-eater are categorized as very common birds, meaning it is easy to spot these two species in the Tricity. The other two species – Blue-bearded bee-eater and Chestnut-headed bee-eater — are categorized as uncommon birds, meaning you need lots of patience to spot these birds in the sighting areas. And you cannot overrule the possibility of returning from your birding trips without sighting these two species.

Although the four species in many ways look similar, they have their own identification marks. Green bee-eater has green upper parts, copper-tinted head and greenish-blue throat.

Blue-bearded bee-eater has blue fore-crow, throat and breast, green upper parts, huff-yellow-streaked underparts.

Blue-tailed bee-eater has blue tail and rump, green crown, yellow chin and chestnut throat.

Chestnut-headed bee-eater has green upper parts, chestnut head and nape, chestnut with black collar on throat.

Needless to say, they are a sight for sore eyes.