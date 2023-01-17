Bird watch: Glossy ibis known for its purple-green wings and whitish patches near eyes

Glossy ibis (Plegadis falcineellus) is a member of the ibis family and a fairly common bird in the Inter-State Chandigarh Region (ISCR). It has close semblance with two other ibis species – Black-headed ibis and Red-naped ibis – which we discussed in our previous columns, but it differs in body colour and fairly common status in the ISCR.

Glossy purple-green wings and whitish patches near the eyes are its identification marks.

This water bird derives its scientific name from ancient Greek and Latin words Plegadosn and falcis respectively, meaning ‘sickle’ referring to the shape of its bill.

Though the glossy ibis is a fairly common resident bird, one cannot spot it in all the water bodies in ISCR. Glossy ibises thrive in very shallow water and nest in freshwater or brackish wetlands with tall dense stands of emergent vegetation such as reeds, papyrus or rushes and low trees or bushes. For the past three to four years, Chandigarh-based birders observed its less presence at Sukhna Lake due to the rising water level in the man-made water body. The bird marks its presence around shallow water bodies, including the newly made waterbody behind Nagar Van, and at Mote Majra in Punjab’s Mohali.

The nest is usually a platform of twigs and vegetation positioned at least 1 metre (3.3 ft) above water, sometimes up to 7 metres (23 ft) in tall, dense stands of emergent vegetation, low trees or bushes. 3 to 4 eggs (occasionally 5) are laid and are incubated by both male and female birds for between 20 and 23 days. The young ones that fledge in about 28 days can leave the nest after about seven days, but the parents continue to feed them for another six to seven weeks.