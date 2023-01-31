Bird Watch: Chestnut-shouldered Petronia, a bird that’s often mistaken for the house sparrow

The chestnut-shouldered Petronia (gymnoris xanthocollis) is also known as the yellow-throated sparrow, a name it probably got due to the pale yellow spot seen on the throat in the fresh plumage among males. Females are duller and lack the chestnut shoulder patch.

A common resident bird in the Inter State Chandigarh Region (ISCR), the yellow-throated sparrow is usually found in dry forests and scrubs. Morni Hills, Kasauli Hills and certain areas around Sukhna Forest Reserve are the ideal habitats for this 13.5cm-length bird, which breeds in tree hollows from April to July.

Though this species is tree-loving, sometimes it is seen on wires and on the ground, where it has a hopping gait. The usual call is a chirrup but it also has a distinctive and repetitive ‘chilp chalp cholp’ song. It has a bounding flight and dips deeply before rising up.

Amateur birders may confuse the chestnut-shouldered Petronia with the house sparrow as the colour of this bird and the shape of its beak is similar to the latter. Its size and the pale yellow spot, however, are distinctive.

My confusion over the identity of this species that I captured on camera while on the Berwala Bird Safari inside Khol Hi-Raitan Wildlife Sanctuary in Morni Hills in April 2019 was sorted out by members of the Chandigarh Bird Club.

The chestnut-shouldered Petronia is a dull grey-brown sparrow with no streaking on plumage and a white double wing bar on the shoulder. It often makes use of the holes made by primary hole-nesting birds such as barbets and woodpeckers. It also uses hollows in buildings. The nest is built mainly by the female, but males may sometimes assist.

The female alone incubates the eggs, sometimes leaving the nest during the hotter parts of the day. The eggs hatch after about 12 to 14 days. They roost communally in low bushes. Some populations are migratory, moving in response to rain.

They feed mainly on grains but also on insects, nectar and berries. An unusual food item is the petals of flowers such as those of madhuca indica or mahua. When they visit flowers such as capparis, erythrina, and bassia, their foreheads are covered with pollen.