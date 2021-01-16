Samples from 2 Mohali farms test positive for bird flu at Jalandhar lab

The Royal Poultry Farm continues supply of eggs in Derabassi on Friday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Samples collected from two Mohali-based poultry farms tested positive for Avian influenza at Jalandhar’s Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RDDL). The samples have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for further confirmation.

The samples were collected from Alpha Poultry Farm and Royal Poultry Farm in Behra village of Derabassi, and were taken during the routine drive initiated by the district administration.

Dr M P Singh, Joint Director, RDDL, said that they had sent the suspected cases to Bhopal for confirmation.

“Samples were received from Alpha poultry and Royal poultry farms in village Behra tehsil, Derabassi in Mohali and were found suspected for avian influenza by real-time RT-PCR,” informed a senior official in the RDDL, Jalandhar.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said, “The administration is on full guard and regular sampling is being done on a daily basis to keep a tab on suspected cases of avian influenza.”

The DC further added that the final report was awaited and people need not panic.

According to the information, Alpha poultry farm has 20,000 chicks while Royal poultry farm has 50,000. Both the poultry farms supply around 40,000 eggs every day, most of which go to Barwala.

“There is panic among the people in the area after the suspected cases were reported. Most of the poultry farms located in the area supply eggs on a daily basis,” said a poultry farm owner.

Meanwhile, some people were seen taking eggs from both poultry farms in question, on Friday. Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, and the farm owners could not be reached for comment.

The sample of one dead crow which was sent from Mohali to RDDL, Jalandhar was also suspected to be positive and was sent to NISHAD in Bhopal. An official of RDDL, Jalandhar told The Indian Express that their focus was on poultry birds.