Governor hoodwinked, can express displeasure through Speaker, says ex-deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh

Amid a debate over the way by which the ruling Aam Aadmi Party tabled the confidence motion in the Vidhan Sabha Tuesday, former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh said that the Governor would be well within his rights to send the message to the House through the Speaker to express his displeasure.

The Assembly session was convened Tuesday after Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday gave his nod to it following days of squabble between the Raj Bhavan and AAP government. Purohit had earlier withdrawn the permission to hold a special sitting of the Vidhan Sabha on September 22, which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had called with the express purpose of tabling the trust motion amid claims that the BJP was trying to poach the ruling party MLAs in bid to topple the six-month-old government.

Governor approved the government’s fresh request to convene the House on Tuesday after it informed him that issues like stubble burning, goods and services tax and power supply will be taken up for discussion.

Talking to the Indian Express, Bir Devinder said that under Section 175 (2) of Rule 26 of Vidhan Sabha, a communication can take place between the House and the Governor when the proceedings are ongoing.

“The Governor had not allowed the government to conduct a special session to table the confidence motion. The government has hoodwinked the constitutional head,” said Bir Devinder, adding that Purohit can still send the message as the session has been extended till October 3.

“The Speaker will have to read it to the House and direct accordingly and ensure that the rule is followed,” said the veteran leader.

The government took up the confidence motion in the revised schedule of the Vidhan Sabha. The schedule issued Monday evening did not mention it.

Advertisement

The session would conclude on October 3 with voting on the confidence motion. No sitting will take place on Wednesday as CM Mann will be going to Khatkar Kalan to pay tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. On Thursday, the session would begin at 2 pm, and on Friday, it Earlier, questioning the AAP government’s move in the House, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said that nowhere it is mentioned in the rules that the ruling party can bring a confidence motion. Bajwa also told the Speaker that in the business advisory committee meeting of the House, when he asked about the confidence motion, no reply was given. “It means no regard is being shown to the constitutional head. You have basically challenged the powers of the Governor,” Bajwa said in the House.

Bajwa also questioned the hurry behind holding the session suddenly. He said MLAs should have been given a notice of 25 days to send their questions, that could be sent to the departments for the reply.