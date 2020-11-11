Bir Devinder seeks HC intervention in drugs smuggling racket in Punjab

Former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File)

Former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh Wednesday urged the Punjab and Haryana High Court to take suo motu cognisance of a drugs smuggling racket unearthed by the special task force in state.

In a statement, the senior SAD (Democratic) leader said that with the arrest of drug smuggler Gurdeep Singh, an ex-sarpanch of village Rano of district Ludhiana, the dubious role of a couple of the officers on special duty (OSDs) to the CM, his political secretary, and an advisor has come to surface.

“Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh must clarify his position regarding the involvement of his OSDs, political secretaries and advisor in the drug smuggling racket. Photographs confirming the close proximity of the drug smuggler with the officials of the CMO have appeared in the media,” he said.

He alleged that Gurdeep Singh used to borrow gunmen from the OSDs of the CM and one such OSD used to arrange official vehicles for his undercover drug operations.

“It is a well known public perception in Punjab that the entire mafia operation has the covert connivance and support of the ruling dispensation. It is strangely intriguing that even after completing more than three years and six months, the CM has not assigned any specific duties so far, to the battery of his OSDs, political secretaries and advisors and their overindulgence in unlawful and outrageous activities at the cost of the state exchequer is causing unfathomable public indignation,” Bir Devinder said.

Asking the CM to immediately sack all the political appointees in his office whose names figure in the investigation of the STF, he said the STF should also be directed to arrest all of them, if needed, to ascertain their complicity in the crimes.

“If the CM looks the other way and tends to ignore the dubious role of his courtiers and give them the clean chit as usual, than as a citizen of Punjab, I would beseech the Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana High Court to take suo motu notice of drug smuggling in Punjab, in the larger public interest,” said Bir Devinder.

