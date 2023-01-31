Bir Devinder urges Governor to seek appraisal report from chief secy

FORMER Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh on Monday urged the Governor Banwarilal Purohit to seek appraisal report from Chief Secretary VK Janjua, days after he “gave his report card to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.”

In a letter to the Governor, Singh called Janjua’s conduct “irrational” when calling it his “despicable display of unique sycophancy on January 27 on the ceremonial inauguration of 400 Aam Aadmi clinics at Amritsar where Janjua was seen presenting his report card to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in scant disregard of the rules of Governance and the dignity of Punjab.”

“It is an exceptional matter of serious concern, which has caused immeasurable agony to self-respecting people of Punjab, which is why the whole nuance of the matter is being placed before you for your kind consideration,” said Singh. He added that, “Arvind Kejriwal neither as the National Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party nor as Delhi Chief Minister, has any locus standi to seek report card from the Chief Secretary of the State Government of Punjab. Then the question arises why the Chief Secretary VK Janjua was doing so, under whose order and under what compulsion?”

“The graceless clumsy display by the Chief Secretary of the State has certainly compromised the prestige of Punjab. The offending propriety of the Chief Secretary deserves, suitable censure with a downright message to maintain the dignity of the highest administrative office, he occupies in the state administration,” the letter added.

“I am of the humble view that when the system of governance goes off track and the Chief Secretary of the State, unwisely begin reporting to the Chief Minister of another State; that too in the full public view, particularly in the presence of his own Chief Minister, overlooking his own sense of accountability to the rules of the governance of the State, as necessitated by the Constitution of India. Then in this kind of comical situation of complete debauchery the immediate and very effective intervention of the Governor is required, as mandated by the Constitution,” he said.