Mi-17 V 5, which crashed with CDS Rawat on board, latest in military transport helicopters

The Indian Air Force helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board that crashed on Wednesday belonged to the 109 Helicopter Unit based at the Sulur airbase near Coimbatore. The helicopter was a Mi-17 V5 variant, which is one of the latest versions of military transport helicopter available around the world and part of the Mi-8/17 series of Russian origin.

The Indian government had awarded a contract to Russian manufacturers for 80 MI-17 V5 helicopters in 2008 at a cost of US dollar 1.3 billion. While the first of these were delivered to India in 2013, the final batch came in 2018.

The helicopter has many variants, including a 36-seat one for carrying troops, for cargo transport and a version with an emergency floatation system. It is operated by a three-member crew, including a pilot, co-pilot and flight engineer.

The single-rotor helicopter, with the rotor on the tail, has a dolphin type nose, additional starboard sliding door and a portside widened sliding door.

It can gain a maximum speed of 250 km per hour and a cruise speed of 230 km per hour. While its main fuel tanks’ range is 675 km, with two auxiliary fuel tanks it can fly for 1,180 km. It can carry a maximum payload of 4,000 kg.

The IAF has set up a repair and overhaul facility for the Mi-17 V5 helicopters in Chandigarh.