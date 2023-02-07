Bio-enzymes do wonders in polluted Punjab soil, farmers get better yield

As degraded soil, and polluted water and air are taking a toll on Punjab’s environment, a group of farmers led by the state’s Horticulture Department is on a silent mission of using bio-enzymes as an alternative to chemical fertilisers.

The experiment was started in Punjab sometime ago under Horticulture director Shailender Kaur and horticulture development officer Vipesh Garg who is also the nodal officer of Project Bioenzymes, Punjab. Following an overwhelming response, a number of farmers across the state, especially in the Malwa region, have turned to bio-enzymes prepared by fermenting left-over fruits and jaggery.

It all started when Garg, while passing through the kinnow orchards in Mansa, noticed a lot of fruits dropping prematurely. “Those fruits were of no use. We started an experiment and now it is our mission to promote natural and integral farming for good health as a part of our ‘Waste to Wealth’ programme,” Garg said.

He encouraged the kinnow farmers to prepare bio-enzymes. “The results were amazing. The yield turned much better. In some farms the bio-enzymes have replaced chemical fertilisers completely,” he added.

In Abohar, the kinnow belt of Punjab, at least 1,000 farmers have switched over to bio-enzymes. Gurajj Singh Virk from Kotkapura and his team have been making bio-enzymes since last year and regularly using bio-enzymes. “I have switched over to bio-enzymes. I stopped spraying any kind of fungicide and saved up to Rs 2.5 lakh this season,” Virk said.

Garg said that as Punjab is a leading kinnow producer with the fruit being cultivated in more than 55,000 hectares that accounts for close to 13 lakh MT production, the waste of pre-harvest fruit drops and post-harvest left-outs is close to 3-4 lakh MT. “All these can be used for making bio-enzymes, which not only replace fertilisers but can also be used as non-chemical cleaning products for mopping floors and as body wash.”

Garg and his team are now promoting to make bio-enzymes from all kinds of falling fruits, vegetable leftovers and other horticulture left..

“We need to promote these in the state where diseases like cancer, anaemia and diabetes are spreading tentacles. Bio-enzymes could be a solution to all the problems,” said Garg.

Many kinnow farmers across India have started making bio-enzymes from fruits, vegetables and flowers.

As the pH of the soil in Punjab is alkaline, the biomass or soil carbon is less than 0.3 per cent as against the required 1 per cent. Bio-enzymes can help revive soil carbon. Regular use of fertilisers and synthetic chemicals leads to the fixation of phosphorus in the soil and bio-enzymes contain phosphorus solubilising bacterias (PSBs) that can help the farmers to cut the consumption of imported phosphorus fertilisers.

“In the Mansa district, farmers have used bio-enzymes on vegetables like chilli, cauliflower, tomato, potato and capsicum, and found that it reduced their cost of cultivation. By default, less chemical-laden vegetables reach consumers,” Garg pointed out.

As the quality of groundwater is poor in most parts of Punjab due to the leaching of overused synthetic fertilisers and chemicals, bio-enzymes work as water quality enhancer.

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has also started researching bio-enzymes. Recently, the Central Institute of Post Harvest Engineering & Technology (CIPHET) has organised a bio-enzymes awareness camp for farmers.