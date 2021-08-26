Bills passed hurriedly by Haryana Assembly to usurp land of farmers, says Bhupinder Hooda

FFormer Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Thursday again lashed out at the BJP-JJP government in the state by calling it a government of “surveys and surveillance”.

In a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday, Hooda condemned the manner in which the Land acquisition Bill and Parivar Pehchan Patra Bill, besides various other Bills, were passed in the recently concluded session of the Vidhan Sabha.

“The BJP-JJP government is not driven by the concerns of the people. It has become a government of surveys and surveillance. The government has delivered another body blow to the rights of the farmers during the Monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. The coalition wants to run the government only through event management and advertising, which is not possible. Every section is oppressed by the policies of the present government as this government is constantly engaged in attacking the rights of the farmers,” Hooda said while interacting with mediapersons at his residence in Chandigarh.

“The Land Acquisition Bill was introduced in the monsoon session. Under this, the government has systemically abolished all provisions passed during the Congress government which protected the interests of the farmers. The purpose of the new law is to hand over the land of farmers to the capitalists. The government has now abolished all the rules — like having to get the consent of 70 per cent farmers, giving notice under Section-4, Section-6, and giving residential plots with compensation in lieu of land. Now any collector can acquire the land of farmers overnight, without the consent of the farmers”, he said.

“Not only farmers, the coalition government has an indifferent attitude towards the interests of the state. For the first time in the last year, we have no member from Haryana in the Bhakra Management Board. If we do not have any representative on the board, then how will Haryana get its due, and what will happen to the jobs in Haryana’s share,” the former Chief Minister questioned.

He added that there was a complete lack of human sensibilities in the coalition government, which is clearly visible from its working style. “No one can forget what people have suffered during the Covid period. Thousands of lives were lost due to lack of oxygen, medicine, beds in hospitals, doctors. The height of insensitivity is that the government has lied in trying to cover up the truth which is known to every child of Haryana. By denying the truth of the number of deaths due to lack of oxygen, the government has misled the people, the House, and the Central government,” he said.

Hooda also trained his gun at the government for not ensuring adequate action in the paper-leak case in the state. Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, had recently announced that the Haryana police constables’ recruitment examination’s answer key was leaked from a printing press in Jammu and the state police force has not only identified the “source of leak” but also arrested dozens of accused involved in the paper-leak mafia.

“Haryana Public Services Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission have been reduced to shops that sell government jobs. Some people have been caught from Pulwama in the paper leak case. This crime has now become an inter-state matter and therefore, a CBI inquiry is necessary under the supervision of a sitting judge. The government may ignore what the Opposition is saying but it should at least listen to its own Home Minister,” Hooda said.

Talking to reporters after the conclusion of the Vidhan Sabha session, Hooda once again referred to the CMIE figures on unemployment and said the government is adopting a dual approach on the figures that paint the picture of unemployment in Haryana.

“The Deputy Chief Minister himself used to tweet stating the figures of this institution as correct while in the Opposition. Today, the government is questioning the credibility of the same institution,” he said.

“Not only CMIE, but it has become clear from NITI Aayog and all the reports that during the Congress government, Haryana was number one in employment generation, per capita income, per capita investment, prosperity, and development. Today, Haryana is number one in unemployment, drug addiction, in crime, scams, and pollution,” he added.

Talking about the Tokyo Olympics medalists from Haryana, Hooda demanded the appointment of all Olympic medallists as DSP and Gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra to be made an Honorary Colonel in the Army.

“During the Congress government, 18 players were appointed as DSP and more than 500 players were appointed as Inspectors and other posts under the ‘Get medal, Get post’ policy. During our government, players were given positions, financial rewards, and prestige. As a result of that policy, Haryana became globally known as a sports hub and India’s performance in the Olympic Games improved. If the Manipur government can make Mirabai Chanu an additional SP, then why can’t the Haryana government make its medal winners as DSP,” Hooda questioned.