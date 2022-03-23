Bill passed to stop individuals from claiming land donated to state govt

The Haryana Assembly Tuesday passed a Bill that prohibits individuals from claiming ownership of land donated to the government 20 years ago thereby preventing them from disturbing public utilities such as roads, paths, canals, public institutions built on such land.

The Haryana Prohibition of Change of Public Utilities Bill, 2022 was introduced keeping in view the problems arising of court claims made by the people over the land “donated” by their forefathers for the public utilities like roads, path, canals, drains, embankment and water channels. According to the officials, several persons have sought their land back while pointing out that in the revenue record the land concerned still stands in their name.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that 50 years ago people used to donate or gift their land to the government for developmental schemes. These donations and gifts were given with verbal consent, nothing was given in writing, he added.

“Today their generations go to court and claim that the donated or gifted land belongs to them and public utility properties built on these lands should be dismantled. Therefore giving relief from such litigations, this Bill has been brought,” he added.

The government said: “Due to the rise in the price of land, some individuals or institutions started claiming their rights on such land. Not only this, they started disturbing or damaging these public utility structures by claiming their rights on the land. This has led to poor road connectivity, water supply disruption and other administrative problems. Therefore, it is necessary to bring law in the public interest.”

According to this Bill, there will be a prohibition on disturbing, changing or destroying a public utility which has been in existence for 20 years or more from the date of its implementation.

If any person disturbs a public utility, as per the Bill, the District Collector may direct that public utility structure to be restored to its original condition and recover the cost of restoration from such person. “Whoever disturbs or alters a public utility shall be punished with imprisonment for a term upto six months, or with fine which shall not be less than Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000, or with both. No civil court shall have jurisdiction to entertain cases falling under the provisions of this Bill,” said officials.

However, in the Vidhan Sabha, Congress leader Kiran Choudhry said that with the provisions of this Bill, the government will take control of the land, which originally belongs to the ancestors of individuals. She also objected to the provision of taking out the matter from the jurisdiction of civil courts. However, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that there will be right to approach the High Court or Supreme Court against the orders of the executive officers.

Independent MLA from Meham constituency, Balraj Kundu there were also some cases where the land was not donated by the individuals but it was covered for the roads because of wrong measurement by the officials. Kundu said that the new law may affect such persons too. On the other hand, JJP MLA from Narnaund constituency of Hisar district, Ram Kumar Gautam said that a farmer was not allowing construction of a road which goes from Baas village to Julana on same grounds.