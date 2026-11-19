Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publica... Read More
Days after the bodies of two minor girls were recovered from a stream in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district, a BJP MLA on Thursday hinted at the possible involvement of the ‘chitta’ (synthetic drug) mafia and demanded an independent and thorough investigation into the incident.
The two girls, who were close friends, had left their homes on November 14, reportedly telling their families they were going to Sundernagar in Mandi district to appear for an examination. Their bodies were recovered from Seer Khad near Barmana on November 15 and 16.
Trilok Jamwal, the Bilaspur MLA, raised the issue during the ongoing Winter Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. In response, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered, and the police were investigating the case. He assured the House that a senior police officer would be assigned to supervise the investigation.
Jamwal sought the transfer of the investigation from Barmana police station to another police unit, alleging that the circumstances surrounding the girls’ deaths warranted an impartial probe. He also questioned where the two Class 10 students, aged 14 and 15, had stayed during the night between November 14 and 15.
“The area where the incident took place is sensitive. The deaths of two minor girls is a serious matter. Could the ‘chitta’ mafia or any other mafia have any role in this tragedy? The government must investigate all possible angles,” Jamwal said.
He also referred to an earlier incident in which a local women’s group at Laghat village near Bilaspur reportedly faced action for raising its voice against drug suppliers, and said the possibility of a drug mafia connection should not be overlooked.
Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur also termed the incident serious and demanded a comprehensive investigation, suggesting a Special Investigation Team be constituted to ensure a fair probe.
CM Sukhu said the two girls, who had gone to Mandi with two youths on November 14, allegedly died by suicide. He also claimed that the girls had spoken to one of the youths using a labourer’s mobile phone. The police were also retrieving their Instagram and Facebook conversations to establish the circumstances leading to their deaths, he added.