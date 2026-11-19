Days after the bodies of two minor girls were recovered from a stream in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district, a BJP MLA on Thursday hinted at the possible involvement of the ‘chitta’ (synthetic drug) mafia and demanded an independent and thorough investigation into the incident.

The two girls, who were close friends, had left their homes on November 14, reportedly telling their families they were going to Sundernagar in Mandi district to appear for an examination. Their bodies were recovered from Seer Khad near Barmana on November 15 and 16.

Trilok Jamwal, the Bilaspur MLA, raised the issue during the ongoing Winter Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. In response, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered, and the police were investigating the case. He assured the House that a senior police officer would be assigned to supervise the investigation.