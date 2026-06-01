Police raids at Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s homes in police station attack case

A heavy police presence was seen outside his home in Majithia while officers moved to question him in connection with the police station incident. (Express Photo)

The Punjab Police Monday cordoned off the house of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar as part of raids being conducted to arrest the accused in connection with the case registered at the Majitha Police Station.

The police said their teams have been carrying out coordinated raids across multiple locations and are looking for the accused based on the FIR registered in the case Sunday.

A heavy police presence was seen outside his home while officers moved to question him in connection with the incident.

Majithia’s lawyer, Arshdeep Kler, said the police have also conducted raids at Majithia’s Chandigarh house.