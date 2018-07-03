Bikram Singh Majithia patronising drug traders: AAP MP Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh Monday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh Monday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Barely three months after AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal tendered an apology to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia for falsely accusing him of being involved in drug smuggling, AAP MP from Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann, Monday levelled accusations against Majithia for “patronising drug traders”.

Kejriwal had tendered the apology to Bikram Majithia in March this year in a defamation case which had been filed against him by Majithia for levelling drug-related allegations against him. At the time, Bhagwant Mann had taken exception to Kejriwal’s apology and had ‘resigned’ from his position as state president of AAP in Punjab.

Addressing AAP MLAs and office bearers at a sit-in protest organised at the MLA hostel against the recent drug-related deaths in the state, Mann alleged that it appears that Congress and SAD are, both, running the government in the state as “alliance partners” as no action has been taken against any Akali Dal leader including Bikram Majithia. Later speaking to mediapersons, Mann again reiterated his allegations. When reminded about the apology tendered by Arvind Kejriwal to Majithia, Mann said he might have done so under “some legal compulsions.”

A statement issued by AAP later in the day also reiterated Mann’s comments against Majithia. Efforts were made to contact Majithia for his reaction to Mann’s comments but his phone was switched off and an aide informed that he was out of the country.

Amarinder calls AAP leaders for meeting

While the AAP sit-in was in progress, Sandeep Sandhu, an OSD to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, reached the spot and received a memorandum of demands from AAP leaders. After consultations, Amarinder agreed to meet the AAP delegation at 2:30 pm Tuesday. The AAP leaders then called off the ‘dharna’.

