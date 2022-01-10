scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 10, 2022
Must Read

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia gets interim bail in drug case

Seeking anticipatory bail before the HC, Majithia through his counsels has contended that to target him is one of the major election planks of the current government.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: January 10, 2022 4:42:14 pm
SAD leader Bikram Singh MajithiaSAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia (file)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday granted interim bail to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia. A detailed order in the matter was yet to be released by the HC.

Majithia was booked for alleged involvement in a drug case by the Punjab Police.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Seeking anticipatory bail before the HC, Majithia through his counsels has contended that to target him is one of the major election planks of the current government.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“It is more than apparent that the present FIR has been registered against the petitioner keeping an eye on the forthcoming elections. The petitioner’s fundamental rights are at stake,” the petition read.

Read |Panth meets Wealth

The case against Majithia was registered on December 20 under sections of 25 (Allowing premises, etc., to be used for commission of an offence), 27 A (Financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) and section 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The offences committed under Section 27 of the NDPS are non-bailable. A Mohali court had rejected Majithia’s anticipatory bail plea. He had then approached Punjab and Haryana High Court where his plea would be heard again on January 10.

Almost a fortnight after the case was filed against Majithia was booked, photos purportedly of the former minister paying obeisance at the Golden Temple went viral on social media on Januray 2, triggering a political storm in Punjab.

More from Chandigarh

Following this, the current government under Charanjit Singh Channi was attacked for failing to arrest Majithia, and the police officers appeared divided over whether the photos were new or old.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh 11 celebrity photos
Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss

Photos

Maya Bay beach, Thailand
In pictures: Thailand reopens Maya Bay after more than three years

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

Jan 10: Latest News

Advertisement