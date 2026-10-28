In second chargesheet against Majithia, Punjab Vigilance flags Rs 538 crore

Over a year after filing a chargesheet running into 40,000 pages against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau Wednesday submitted another document before a Mohali court.

In the supplementary chargesheet, also 40,000 pages, the Bureau reportedly focused on Rs 161 crore in unaccounted cash deposits, Rs 141 crore allegedly routed through foreign entities, and Rs 236 crore in unexplained company deposits.

It has also learnt to have unearthed financial transactions involving companies linked to Bikram Singh Majithia, with the family-owned Saraya Industries at the centre of the findings. It has also uncovered transactions involving liquor companies, suspected foreign entities, and business associates.