In second chargesheet against Majithia, Punjab Vigilance flags Rs 538 crore

The supplementary chargesheet against Majithia also examines company deposits and transfers involving liquor businesses and firms linked to his associates.

Written by: Man Aman Singh Chhina
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: Oct 28, 2026 03:48 PM IST
Bikram Majithia DA case, Bikram Singh Majithia, Majithia disproportionate assets case, Punjab Vigilance Bureau, Majithia chargesheet, supplementary chargesheet Majithia, Saraya Industries, Majithia property case, Punjab Vigilance probe, Majithia bail, Indian Express news, Punjab news, Akali Dal news, Bikram Singh Majithia newsIt has also learnt to have unearthed financial transactions involving companies linked to Majithia, with the family-owned Saraya Industries at the centre of the findings. (File photo)
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Over a year after filing a chargesheet running into 40,000 pages against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau Wednesday submitted another document before a Mohali court.

In the supplementary chargesheet, also 40,000 pages, the Bureau reportedly focused on Rs 161 crore in unaccounted cash deposits, Rs 141 crore allegedly routed through foreign entities, and Rs 236 crore in unexplained company deposits.

It has also learnt to have unearthed financial transactions involving companies linked to Bikram Singh Majithia, with the family-owned Saraya Industries at the centre of the findings. It has also uncovered transactions involving liquor companies, suspected foreign entities, and business associates.

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On November 30, 2025, the Bureau had arrested Harpreet Singh Gulati, described as a close aide of Majithia. The Bureau said money transfers involving companies linked to Gulati and entities linked to Majithia surfaced during the investigation.

Also Read | What is in the FIR against Bikram Singh Majithia?

The companies named included Akash Spirit, UV Enterprises, and AD Enterprises. Investigators examined the nature of the transfers, their links with liquor businesses, and the commercial basis of the financial arrangements.

The investigation concerning the 2025 FIR has reportedly revealed excess cash deposits, benefits received from foreign entities, surplus funds credited to company accounts, unusual benefits received by another company and unexplained increases in fixed assets.

AAP’s charge

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a statement over the Vigilance Bureau’s chargesheet.

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“The investigation concerning the FIR of 2025 details excess cash deposits, benefits received from foreign entities, surplus funds credited to company accounts, unusual benefits received by another company and unexplained increases in fixed assets,” the AAP said.

“The financial trail, the company transactions and the relationships examined by investigators remain central to the case. The judicial process will determine the legal findings arising from the investigations,” it added.

Also Read | Corruption case intact, Majithia isolated in Akali ranks, says AAP

Majithia slammed the AAP for calling the supplementary chargesheet in the DA case a “drugs case”.

“No charge sheet has been filed in the drug case in the past five years, neither the original nor the supplementary one. This is a supplementary charge sheet in a disproportionate assets case. It took a year and a half to concoct this story, which is nothing but a bundle of lies,” he wrote in a post on X.

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“Truth will prevail. I will neither stop nor bow down from raising people’s issues,” he added.

What is the Majithia DA case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a First Information Report (FIR) on June 25, 2025, in Mohali under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The police arrested Majithia the same day at his Amritsar house on allegations of money laundering and accumulating assets disproportionate to his known income.

Also Read | From loyal aide to rival: How SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s former PA is his biggest threat for 2027

The FIR was based on a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report dated June 7, 2025. A chargesheet, also around 40,000 pages, was later filed in a Mohali court in late August 2025.

The Supreme Court granted Majithia bail on February 2, 2026.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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