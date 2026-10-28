In second chargesheet against Majithia, Punjab Vigilance flags Rs 538 crore

Over a year after filing a chargesheet running into 40,000 pages against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau Wednesday submitted another document before a Mohali court.
In the supplementary chargesheet, also 40,000 pages, the Bureau reportedly focused on Rs 161 crore in unaccounted cash deposits, Rs 141 crore allegedly routed through foreign entities, and Rs 236 crore in unexplained company deposits.
It has also learnt to have unearthed financial transactions involving companies linked to Bikram Singh Majithia, with the family-owned Saraya Industries at the centre of the findings. It has also uncovered transactions involving liquor companies, suspected foreign entities, and business associates.
On November 30, 2025, the Bureau had arrested Harpreet Singh Gulati, described as a close aide of Majithia. The Bureau said money transfers involving companies linked to Gulati and entities linked to Majithia surfaced during the investigation.
The companies named included Akash Spirit, UV Enterprises, and AD Enterprises. Investigators examined the nature of the transfers, their links with liquor businesses, and the commercial basis of the financial arrangements.
The investigation concerning the 2025 FIR has reportedly revealed excess cash deposits, benefits received from foreign entities, surplus funds credited to company accounts, unusual benefits received by another company and unexplained increases in fixed assets.
AAP’s charge
Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a statement over the Vigilance Bureau’s chargesheet.
“The investigation concerning the FIR of 2025 details excess cash deposits, benefits received from foreign entities, surplus funds credited to company accounts, unusual benefits received by another company and unexplained increases in fixed assets,” the AAP said.
“The financial trail, the company transactions and the relationships examined by investigators remain central to the case. The judicial process will determine the legal findings arising from the investigations,” it added.
Majithia slammed the AAP for calling the supplementary chargesheet in the DA case a “drugs case”.
“No charge sheet has been filed in the drug case in the past five years, neither the original nor the supplementary one. This is a supplementary charge sheet in a disproportionate assets case. It took a year and a half to concoct this story, which is nothing but a bundle of lies,” he wrote in a post on X.
“Truth will prevail. I will neither stop nor bow down from raising people’s issues,” he added.
What is the Majithia DA case
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a First Information Report (FIR) on June 25, 2025, in Mohali under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
The police arrested Majithia the same day at his Amritsar house on allegations of money laundering and accumulating assets disproportionate to his known income.
The FIR was based on a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report dated June 7, 2025. A chargesheet, also around 40,000 pages, was later filed in a Mohali court in late August 2025.
The Supreme Court granted Majithia bail on February 2, 2026.