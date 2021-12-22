Look out circular against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia

A lookout circular was on Wednesday issued against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who was booked in a drugs case on Monday evening.

In a correspondence to Punjab police, the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) wrote that the “LOC shall remain in force until and unless a deletion request is received by the BOI from the originator itself.”

Majithia was booked under Sections 25 (allowing premises to be used for commission of an offence), 27A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The FIR was registered at the Punjab State Crime Police Station in Mohali, on the basis of a Special Task Force (STF) report in the drugs racket, submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018 and since kept under wraps. The STF had taken into account the money laundering investigations carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into eight drug cases in Punjab from the end of 2013 to 2016.

The brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Badal, Majithia is a powerful figure in the party and wielded considerable clout in the previous Akali government. The Congress and other parties have long accused Majithia of having links with the state drug racket, an allegation that both Majithia and the SAD have denied.