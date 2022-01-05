scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
HC issues notice to Punjab govt over anticipatory bail application by Bikram Majithia

Chandigarh |
Updated: January 5, 2022 3:11:34 pm
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Punjab government over the anticipatory bail application filed by SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Meanwhile, no relief was granted to Majithia by the HC on Wednesday.

The matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Lisa Gill. After the arguments by the counsels of Majithia for more than an hour, the Bench issued notice to State for January 10.

The State has been asked to file the reply by January 8 before the HC.

Majithia has been booked for alleged involvement in a drug case by the Punjab Police. Seeking anticipatory bail before the HC, Majithia through his counsels have contended that to target him is one of the major election planks of the current government.

“It is more than apparent that the present FIR has been registered against the petitioner keeping an eye on the forthcoming elections. The petitioner’s fundamental rights are at stake,” the petition read.

