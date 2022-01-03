Majithia not in Punjab, I will leave home department for Sidhu, says Home Minister

After photos emerged online of Bikram Singh Majithia, the SAD leader facing arrest in a drugs case, paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa claimed the former was not in the state and denied police knew his whereabouts.

“He is not in Punjab. He is not even using his cellphone. Even the security personnel are not with him,” Randhawa said on Monday.

Commenting on Majithia’s pictures shared on Facebook by the Youth Akali Dal, Randhawa said the police who had checked CCTV camera recordings at the gurudwara in Amritsar found that the pictures were old. “He had not visited the Golden Temple recently. I am again saying he is not even in Punjab,” the minister said while addressing mediapersons along with Congress national spokesperson Alka Lamba.

On state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu attacking his own party’s government for “failing to arrest Majithia”, Randhawa said the former cricketer had been upset since he became the home minister. “I am ready to resign and leave the home department at Sidhu’s feet,” he said.

Recalling that the Congress government had gone to court demanding the special task force report on the drug menace in Punjab be made public, Randhawa added, “The court said that nobody had stopped us from acting. Hence we have acted on the report. We have registered an FIR. Majithia has now absconded. Police are raiding several places for his arrest.”

Majithia has been missing from his constituency and party campaign since being booked on the basis of the special task force report.