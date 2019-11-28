Chandigarh biker mocks traffic cop on duty, gets fined Rs 14,500 for 7 offences

The bike rider was identified as Vikrant, a resident of Sector 25. (Express photo) The bike rider was identified as Vikrant, a resident of Sector 25. (Express photo)

Chandigarh traffic police on Wednesday slapped a fine of Rs 14,500 against a motorcyclist, who, along with two pillion riders, escaped after “mocking” a policeman who signalled them to stop at Sector 25/38 dividing road.

The traffic offender, Vikrant, a resident of Sector 25, was slapped Traffic Violation Information Slip (TVIS) for seven offences: triple riding, driving without helmet, disobeying traffic signal, driving on wrong side, driving on cycle track, dangerous driving and endangering the life of other with negligent driving.

Police have not taken any action against the pillion riders. According to the Motor Vehicle Act, 1989, action for traffic violation can be taken only against the driver.

The incident happened on Monday. Vikrant was riding his Yamaha motorcycle with two of his friends as pillion riders when a traffic policeman signalled them to stop at the dividing road. He did not obey the signal and continued driving. After crossing the policeman, they came back and mocked the traffic personnel and escaped through the wrong side and driving on the cycle track.

DSP Charanjit Singh Virk said, “Two passersby had clicked the picture of them. We managed to read the registration number of the bike. The motorcycle was found registered in the name of a Sector 29 resident. When we traced him, he told us that he sold the motorcycle to Vikrant. We rushed to Sector 25 and found Vikrant. The ASI, who was on duty, identified him.”

Police said Vikrant was given the traffic violation slip at his house and he failed to produce his driving license. If he could not submit the license, an additional fine of Rs 5,000 will be slapped against him, police said.

A traffic police officer said that Vikrant will not be able to transfer the ownership of the motorcycle, if he does not pay the fine amount.

Following the incident, SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand tweeted his pictures with a hashtag #CatchmeifYouCan #KoiShaq.

