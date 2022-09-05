Biker booked for drink driving, hurting two

THE UT Police has booked a motorcyclist for drink driving and injuring two others — a pillion rider and another motorcyclist — in a road accident on the night of August 31.

The accused motorcyclist was identified as Aashu of Burail village in Sector 45.

Police said that the condition of the pillion rider, Parveen Kumar of Maloya, is critical. He is admitted to GMCH-32. The case was registered on the complaint of Nitin Kumar, whose motorcycle was hit by accused Aashu near a mosque in Sector 45.

Police said that the two motorcycles collided head-on around 10.45 pm. Three injured were rushed to hospital in a police vehicle. A woman volunteer, Suman, of Sector 45, had informed the police control room about the road accident. She was passing from near mosque when she spotted the damaged motorcycles and the injured. Sources said that initially Nitin Kumar was not fit for recording his statement. The medical examination of Aashu confirmed the presence of alcohol in his body.

Later, Suman of Sector 45 was called to Sector 34 police station to know the sequence of events. Police said that Nitin Kumar was discharged from the hospital Saturday.

He recorded his statement against Aashu of Burail village. Police said that Aashu was arrested and released on bail. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station.