Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Bike-borne men snatch Rs 2.74L from two people

When Vinod and Sundar reached near GBP Rosewood Society on Gulabhgarh Road, two men snatched the bag from Sundar who was riding pillion

Two bike-borne men snatched Rs 2.74 lakh from two liquor factory employees. (File)
Two bike-borne men snatched Rs 2.74 lakh from two liquor factory employees on Wednesday. According to the police, Vinod and Sundar, employees at Alco Liquor Factory near Dera Bassi were returning to the factory after withdrawing the cash on a motorcycle.

When they reached near GBP Rosewood Society on Gulabhgarh Road, two men snatched the bag from Sundar who was riding pillion. Sundar told police that they were carrying the case to pay the salary of the workers at the factory.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 09:48 IST
