Punjab: Bike-borne man snatches purse in broad daylight near Panchkula’s Blue Bird School

A 40-year-old woman accountant with the Blue Bird High School in Sector 16 lost her handbag to a bike-borne snatcher, on Saturday afternoon.

The stolen bag contained her mobile phone, two ATM cards, identity documents and Rs 500, said the FIR filed in the case.

The woman, identified as Richa Paliwal, was walking towards the main road to catch an auto-rickshaw for Baltana, after finishing her work around 1:30 pm, when the accused riding on a two-wheeler came from behind and snatched her bag, before fleeing.

The victim could not note the registration number of the vehicle.

“The accused has been caught on the CCTV camera installed in a nearby house and will be nabbed soon,” said Sub-Inspector (SI) Sushil Kumar, in-charge at the Sector 16 police post.

Police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 16 PP.