Bigwigs targeted on day 4 of Mohali MC’s anti-encroachment drive

On the fourth day of its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) on Thursday removed illegal occupations belonging to several influential individuals across the city. Notably, an encroachment in Phase 5 allegedly linked to a former senior Punjab Police officer was also cleared.

The drive faced hurdles in Phase 3B2, where a house owner, who had already been granted time a day earlier, again sought an extension instead of removing the encroachment from a public park. The situation escalated when the individual reportedly clung to an excavator, resulting in nearly three hours of delay and disruption to the operation.

Municipal employees eventually cleared the entire park, which had been encroached upon with railings and even vegetable plantations, indicating permanent illegal occupation. Sanitation staff were deployed on-site to restore the park, which was seen being cleaned after the removal of the encroachments.

A significant development observed during the drive was that many residents voluntarily began removing their illegal structures. Officials said this reflected a growing realisation among the public that neither influence nor connections with senior officials would protect encroachers. This was particularly evident in Phase 5, where a large number of residents had already cleared encroachments ahead of the municipal action.

During the operation, municipal officials also faced resistance and protests from some locals. Due to the lack of sufficient police force, the action was halted for several hours at certain spots, adding to the difficulties faced by the enforcement teams.

According to officials, in Phase 5 the Municipal Corporation removed illegal encroachments from a public park, reportedly occupied by a former Inspector General of Police. Encroachments outside residential areas, including near the residence of the Deputy Commissioner, Mohali, were also removed, creating a stir in the locality.

Municipal officials stated that the drive is being conducted strictly in compliance with high court directions and without any discrimination. “Illegal encroachments not only misuse public land but also cause inconvenience to common citizens,” an official said.

The MC clarified that the anti-encroachment campaign will continue in the coming days across various parts of the city. Meanwhile, residents have demanded that authorities provide prior notice and strengthen police arrangements to avoid confrontation during future operations.

Municipal Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh issued a stern warning, stating: “Anyone who opposes the anti-encroachment action or threatens government staff is being fully videographed. Apart from recovering the cost incurred in removing encroachments, FIRs will also be registered against those creating obstruction.”

He further added that in cases where people re-encroach after removal, videographic evidence will be sent to GMADA. “Those who repeatedly create hurdles in official action may face cancellation of their properties through GMADA,” the Commissioner said, asserting that strict legal action will be taken against anyone who assaults or intimidates officials during the drive.