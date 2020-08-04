Biggest single day surge in Tricity: Panchkula reports 64 cases

Health team taking samples of residents of Gandhi Colony in Panchkula on Saturday. Jaipal Singh Health team taking samples of residents of Gandhi Colony in Panchkula on Saturday. Jaipal Singh

IN THE biggest single-day surge, Panchkula reported as many as 64 positive cases on Monday. This also became the fastest 100 as the district tally reached 710 from the 599 cases reported only two days back on Saturday.

The most cases were seen in Raipurrani, where as many as 19 tested positive. Three persons in Sector 15, four in Hangola village, a family of nine in Sector 20, another family of three in Sector 20 are among those who tested positive. Other than this, ten cases were reported from Kalka, three from Pinjore, two from Chandimandir, one from sector 9 and two from MDC, Sector 4.

As many as four people from Chandigarh also tested positive, and will be counted in the ‘outsiders’ tally. A huge cluster of cases has also been reported from Ramgarh, Saturday, where 23 persons—all contacts of a driver employed at the AYUSH department of Panchkula—tested positive. Another cluster was found in Maddhavala, Friday, where 29 people of the same locality tested positive at once.

The health department is employing teams to do extensive surveillance of such area, along with random testing and intensive contract tracing. The district administration has also issued an order to incident commanders of individual areas to keep a count on the rising cases in their locations.

A total of 710 persons have tested positive in the district so far, along with 132 from ‘other districts.’ Two have also succumbed to the disease.

The district has conducted 20,174 tests until now and results of 245 tests are awaited.

