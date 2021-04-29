Big surge in number of patients on ventilators

Rapid antigen Covid-19 test of residents being conducted near the Clock Tower in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

April has been a very cruel month for Punjab, doubling both its case count and critically ill patients as compared to March. While the Level 1 beds remain unoccupied, there is a steady stream of patients in need of oxygen and ventilator support.

A week on week comparison shows a 150 percent increase in the number of patients on ventilators in the last two weeks. A total of 90 patients were placed on ventilators from April 22 to April 28 as compared to 36 between April 15 and April 21. The number of patients on oxygen support also rose from 143 to 179 in this period.

The death count in this period rose by 47.9 percent from 446 to 660.

A month ago, the tally of patients on oxygen support stood at 300, while only 35 patients needed ventilators.

Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, state nodal officer for Covid-19, blamed the rising number of critical patients and the high death rate on delay in getting tested and treated for the virus. “We repeatedly request people to get tested right at the onset of symptoms but they keep doing self-medication at home until it is too late.’’

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, who took to Facebook live to appeal to residents to avoid public places in the coming fortnight to help flatten the Covid curve, said the district is witnessing a sudden surge in Level-III patients in need of ventilator support.

“We are supplying 3600 oxygen cylinders to Ludhiana hospitals every day. But every system has its limitations, we must follow the Covid protocols.”