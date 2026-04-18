Big relief for Sirmaur panchayats as Himachal HC quashes eco-sensitive zone around Simbalbara National Park

In a setback to the Himachal Pradesh Forest and Wildlife Department, the High Court on Thursday quashed a January 13, 2022, notification declaring areas of at least three grama panchayats around the Col Sher Jung National Park at Simbalbara in Sirmaur district as an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

The three panchayats include Bhatanwali, Patalia, and Behral.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Ranjan Sharma passed the judgment and allowed a petition filed by several grama panchayats challenging the ESZ notification on the grounds of procedural lapses and lack of stakeholder consultation.

The court held, “We are of the considered opinion that in view of the nature of the impact of the declaration of Eco-Sensitive Zone on the residents of the area, the procedure provided in the guidelines for declaring Eco-Sensitive Zone is mandatory in nature to avoid any inconveniences and hardship to the interests of the residents of the area. In the present case, respondents have miserably failed to follow the prescribed procedure. We are of the considered opinion that the impugned notification is liable to be quashed, and accordingly, the same is quashed and set aside.”