Big effigies replaced with last year’s videos and paaths in Chandigarh

Durga puja at Kalibari temple in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

Chandigarh celebrated an altogether different Dussehra for the first time in over six decades, as major Ramleela organisers chose to project the Ravana vadh on large screens, instead of burning effigies.

Small celebrations took place locally, with youngsters making effigies in different sectors.

In Maloya, 10-feet tall effigies of Ravana were burnt, while those of Kumbkaran and Meghnath were even smaller than that. The effigies were even sporting masks as they went up in flames– a marker of the current times.

The Sector 17 Ramleela committee along with the Ravana vadh in its Ramleela held at parade ground on a large screen. The entire scene was enacted between 9 pm to 11 pm. The committee also planned to project last year’s effigy burning on large screens, after the conclusion of the Ramleela.

Suresh Bakshi, Director of the committee said they just held symbolic Dussehra celebrations.

The committee would spend close to Rs 2.5 lakh every year in making effigies. This year, however, the Ramleela began on October 20, due to delay in permissions. “We are also telecasting previous year’s effigy burning along with Ravana vadh. People were in attendance to witness the show, but they all followed distancing and wore masks,” said Bakshi.

The Sector 46 ground committee organisers held a ‘paath’ to celebrate Dussehra and distributed clothes, books, stationery among needy children.

