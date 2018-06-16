Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

‘Big challenge in Punjab to move to non-chemical means of agriculture’

Agriculture experts have gathered in Chandigarh to address the issue of imparting an economic cost to the ecological cost of agriculture produce.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Updated: June 16, 2018 1:00:58 am
non chemical agriculture Farming. (Express File photo by Praveen Khanna)
Related News

It’s a big challenge in Punjab to re-look at all the mechanisms available to move to non-chemical means of agriculture, which people here refuse to accept, food expert Devinder Sharma said on Friday. He was addressing a gathering from academic and research institutions of the country at the 3rd National Dialogue on Himalayan Ecology. Agriculture experts have gathered in Chandigarh to address the issue of imparting an economic cost to the ecological cost of agriculture produce.

“In the next six to seven years all six million farmers in Andhra Pradesh will be converted to non-chemical farming. The fear is that productivity falls when you shift from chemical to non chemical means. But in Andhra, the productivity of all crops has gone up. Paddy output has gone up by 11 per cent and brinjal by 79 per cent,” said Sharma.

Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he would apprise CM Amarinder Singh of the findings of the meeting.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now