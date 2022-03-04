Bid to gherao Haryana assembly: Cops use force to disperse Anganwadi workers on protest for months

Protesting Anganwadi workers, attempting to gherao the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, were pushed back by force by police forces on Sunday. The protestors had divided into various groups across the city and the group blocking the Jalauli toll plaza on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway saw a tussle break out between the workers and the police.

The state’s Anganwadi workers have been protesting against the state government for the past several months, demanding wage hikes, better working conditions, and facilities like insurance among other things. The workers had given a call for march to the Vidhan Sabha on March 3 under a pre-decided programme.

As per Vinod Kumar, Treasurer CITU Haryana, “To stop the march of Anganwadi workers to the Legislative Assembly Thursday, the state government has come down with great oppression. Hundreds of our sisters coming from Rohtak, Rewari, Palwal, Gurugram, Mahendragarh, etc., who left for Panchkula with their own means at night, were taken into custody by the police and placed under house arrest. Workers who came from other districts at 4 am were treated similarly at several different places. The workers, enraged by police aggression, camped on the streets and raised slogans against the repressive tactics of the government. Yavanika Park of Panchkula, earmarked for the assembly march, was converted into a police camp. Police officers of surrounding districts were in the park and took into custody any protestors were reached there.”

Vehicles carrying the Anganwadi workers were stopped by the police in Ambala, following which they walked kilometres to reach the Jaloli toll plaza. Protesters who were to assemble at Yavnika to begin the protest were not able to reach the site of protest. As per the police, ‘mild force’ was used and they were detained before they were dropped off a kilometre away from the park. Several leaders of various unions were also taken into custody and later let off.