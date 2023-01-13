In jail for 5 months, Ashu shows he is still Ludhiana Cong’s big boss

If there was one Congress leader who made his presence felt most during the second day of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab Thursday, it was former minister and two-time Ludhiana West MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The catch: Ashu is in jail for past five months in the alleged foodgrain transport tender scam case.

While Ashu’s solo posters and cutouts dotted the entire Ludhiana, his wife Mamta Ashu, who is also a three-time councillor, took charge on the ground walking with Gandhi throughout the programme. Extremely hard to miss was the moment when Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring held Mamta’s hand and brought her to the front as they marched with Gandhi.

The influence that Ashu enjoys in Congress, especially in Ludhiana, despite being jailed in a corruption case, can be gauged from the fact that Mamta was the only councillor who was seen on the stage with Gandhi along with party’s senior leadership including AICC Punjab incharge Harish Chaudhary, former CM Charanjit Channi, and MP Ravneet Singh Bittu among others.

Mamta was also introduced from the stage as “respectable Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s wife.”

A senior leader from Ludhiana said that if posters and banners are anything to go by, then even though Sanjay Talwar has become the official face of Ludhiana Congress after his appointment as party’s district (urban) president, but the show was stolen by Ashu.

“There was no other Congress leader whose solo posters were visible in the city except that of Ashu even as the visit was of Gandhi. Despite being in jail, he continues to be the face of Ludhiana Congress in absence of any other popular leader,” he said.

Sources in the party said that though earlier Mamta too wielded great influence and clout in Ludhiana Municipal Corporation as a councillor during Congress government, “as officials listened more to her than the Mayor, being the wife of a minister”, but after Ashu’s arrest by the vigilance in August last year, she has now come out of her husband’s shadow, asserting herself as an individual, politically.

“She has not only tried to fill in her husband’s shoes by taking care of party works in Ludhiana West constituency but is also asserting herself confidently holding regular meetings with party workers to boost their morale after Ashu’s arrest and humiliating defeat of Congress in Assembly polls earlier this year,” said a local leader.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mamta (47), said that she has been playing a “dual role” now — as a councillor and wife. “Earlier I was doing my work as a councillor, solving issues of the people from my ward but since Ashu ji’s arrest, I am trying to ensure that workers in his constituency do not feel dejected and de-motivated. As a wife, it is my responsibility to take care of his work in his absence as people elected him as their representative twice.”

Mamta says that she has no plans as of now to take a step ahead and contest Assembly elections. “I will be contesting upcoming MC polls from my ward. I am happy being a councillor as of now,” she says.

Talwar too said that since Ashu’s arrest, Mamta has been “very active” and on Thursday, Warring ensured that she was on stage with Gandhi and did not feel neglected. “She was on stage today not just as a councillor but as representative of Ludhiana West constituency, which her husband has represented twice. After Ashu’s arrest, she has been working very hard for the party instead of just sitting at home,” said Talwar.

Bittu said: “It has been five months now that Ashu is in jail because of vendetta politics of AAP. But his wife has shown much courage and is working on ground for the party. It was our party’s responsibility to stand with her and give her the respect she deserves.”