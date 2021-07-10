Bhupinder Singh Hooda slams Haryana govt for slow vaccination pace

Amid claims by the Haryana government that it was nearing one-crore mark so far as administering vaccine jabs are concerned, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Friday expressed concern over the slow pace of inoculation and shortage of vaccines in the state.

“Every day, there are reports of corona vaccine being either over or stocks being dangerously low from different districts. In many places, health officials have to call the police at the vaccination centres as a large number of people are coming to get the vaccine, but they have to return home disappointed,” Hooda said

Till July 8 evening, over 96.55 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered Haryana, as per the state health authorities.

In a statement, Hooda said, “Opposition and media have been continuously warning about the vaccine shortage but the state government is not ready to give up its lax attitude. People are being misled only through rhetoric, event management and false propaganda. The current government has not built a single new government hospital, medical college in the state in the last seven years. It has also not been recruiting new doctors, medical staff, besides medical equipment in existing hospitals, PHCs, CHCs and others”.