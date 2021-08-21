‘Pushed’ by security, says Hooda; House panel to probe

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta Friday agreed to a probe by the House’s Privileges Committees after former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that security personnel pushed him and stopped legislators near the Vidhan Sabha gates when he was leading a march to the House.

“Such thing never happened to me. They (security personnel) pushed me despite admitting that they recognised me. Such a thing never happened to me. Action should be taken against the guilty otherwise we will stop coming to the Vidhan Sabha,” Hooda said in the Assembly. Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian said: “If the MLAs are stopped in this manner then who will come to the House. The MLAs were pushed. It is a matter of breach of privileges and a formal notice has been given in this regard.”

The Speaker insisted that the guilty will not be spared. “We will get it probed. The guilty will be punished whatever may be his rank,” said Gupta.

Earlier, Congress MLAs marched to the Vidhan Sabha on the issues of “paper leak scam, atrocities against farmers, rising unemployment, inflation and rising crime graph in the state”.

Speaking to reporters, Hooda said it was the Opposition’s duty to raise voice of the people in the streets and the Assembly.