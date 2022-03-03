No roadmap for future in Gov address; will not allow govt to run away from discussions in House: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Wednesday said that his party — the Congress —will not allow the state government to run away from discussion on issues of public interest during the ongoing Budget session that started today.

Hooda on Wednesday held a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party just before the commencement of the Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, wherein all relevant topics — like Anganwadi, Asha workers’ movement, old pension scheme, old-age pension under the guise of family ID, cut in many welfare schemes, abolishing the reservation for backward classes, changing the rules of domicile, SC commission, Minority Commission, demand for formation of Sanitation Workers Commission, demands of guest teachers, extension lecturer, property ID, discrepancies of Lal Dora, and evacuation of Haryana students trapped in Ukraine were discussed. The meeting was attended by Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Hooda highlighted the Opposition’s plan to corner the state government in the ongoing Budget session. “All issues would be raised in the Assembly by the party MLAs through Question Hour, Zero Hour, Stop Work Motion, and Calling Attention Motion. Answers will be sought from the government on issues that concern the common man. The attitude of the government in the Assembly is often to run away from discussions. But the Opposition is going to the session with full preparations this time.”

Reacting to the Governor’s address in the Vidhan Sabha today, Hooda said, “the Governor’s address normally defines the direction of government policies and future plans. But today’s address had no roadmap for the development of the state, or the problems facing the people. Congress will also keep an eye on the budget to be presented by the government. We will welcome the budget if it is developmental and welfare-driven. Otherwise, the Congress will oppose it.”

“Every section of the state has many expectations from the government in the Assembly during the upcoming budget. The people of the state are demanding relief from the highest levels of unemployment, back-breaking inflation, a sinking economy, financial crisis, and debt burden through the budget. It is the responsibility of the government to meet the expectations of the people and the government should ensure that every section of the society, including farmers, employees, workers, traders, traders, and homemakers get some relief,” Hooda added.