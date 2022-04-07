Bhupinder Singh Hooda guns for BJP-JJP govt over rise in fuel prices, points to ‘better’ Cong rule

Haryana Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday trained his guns at the BJP-JJP government for the massive increase in fuel prices in the state, expensive electricity rates, hike in fertilizer rates, record unemployment, rising poverty, and uncontrollable corruption.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Hooda said, “The rate of petrol and diesel is being increased by 35 paise and sometimes by 80 paise. It seems as if the government is reading the table of 35 and 80 with petroleum products. Petrol and diesel in Haryana were cheaper than the neighbouring states under the erstwhile Congress government. Every petrol pump located on the border used to have boards which said fuel was cheaper than other states. But now, after multiple hikes, fuel in Haryana now is more expensive than its neighbours.”

Talking about DAP fertilizer prices, Hooda said, “The government has increased the rate of DAP from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,350. By increasing electricity rates, the government has launched another attack on the household budgets of the middle class. The state has been reducing production of power plants in the state and instead buying expensive power from outside and passing the additional burden on to people.”

He also targeted the government for making education expensive for poor children.

“First, the government abolished Rule 134A, which provides admission to children from poor families in private schools. So now, these children from poor families will not be able to get education in big private schools. The BJP-JJP combine has also abolished the process of auction and eliminated the process of drawing lots for HSVP (HUDA) plots, making it almost impossible for poor and middle-class families to buy plots in sectors. Due to the anti-people policies of the government, around 11.6% or about 30 lakh people in Haryana are living below poverty line, according to a NITI Aayog report released on Wednesday.

According to CMIE data, Haryana has once again topped the country in unemployment rate at 26.7 per cent. Out of the state’s 95 lakh workforce, 22 lakh people are unemployed. Health, education and other government services are neglected,” Hooda added.

The former CM also claimed that countless scams — like mining, liquor, registry and recruitment —are being carried out. “But the government is running away from CBI investigations in such cases. If the government is clean, then why is it not facing a high-level probe. Who does the government want to save? Instead of filling vacant posts, the government is continuously working to remove employees from their jobs,” Hooda added.