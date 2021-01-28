We support farmers’ demands, condemn Red Fort violence: Hooda

While condemning the Red Fort violence, Haryana’s Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that he continues to support farmers’ demands and government should accept them without delay.

“Farmers are continuing their agitation in extremely harsh conditions and the government should adopt sensitive attitude and accept their demands soon so that the farmers can return to their homes. I have been supporting farmers’ demands since day one and will continue to do so. At the same time, the violence that took place at Red Fort on January 26 needs to be condemned. Such an incident clearly aims at disrupting the peaceful movement of farmers,” Hooda said while addressing media persons in Rohtak and added that “a fair and impartial investigation is needed to find out people were who came to the Red Fort with the intention of disrupting and derailing the disciplined and peaceful farmer’s movement”.

Hooda added, “Lakhs of farmers had reached Delhi to be part of the tractor parade and despite such a large number, there was no news of any confrontation, indiscipline or any kind of unwanted activity, except from one place”.

Talking about the three contentious farm legislations, Hooda said, “Three agricultural laws will not benefit the farmers who are struggling with their legitimate demands and agitating farmers have died in large numbers and they are getting no help from the government. On the same lines of Punjab government, Haryana government should also provide financial help and a job to the families of the martyred farmers.”

Replying to a question about Abhay Chautala’s resignation, Hooda said, “His resignation would rather benefit the government and not the farmers. We are going to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the state assembly and the resignation of Abhay Chautala has reduced one vote of the opposition. The coalition will now need 45 votes instead of 46 to save the government.”