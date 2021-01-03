Farm stir: Situation extremely worrying, govt should handle it with care, says Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Targeting the state government on unemployment, Hooda said the youth of Haryana is facing the highest unemployment rate in the entire country and the government is cancelling the proposed recruitment for a few government jobs. (File)

Terming the situation extremely worrying as “agitator farmers continue to achieve martyrdom at Delhi borders”, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Sunday urged the government to handle the issue with all seriousness and sensitivity.

In a statement, Hooda alleged the government’s neglect for the farmer is extremely painful. “The suffering of the farmer is a problem for the entire country because the country eats what the farmer grows in his fields. The government should take back the three agricultural laws without any further delay and take a decision in the future only with the consent of the farmers,” he added.

The Leader of Opposition said they wanted to discuss the issue of farmers in the Assembly and bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government, but alleged “the Governor is not using his constitutional powers to call a session of the Haryana Assembly (immediately) and even refused to meet opposition MLAs”. “We will once again appeal to the Governor to meet us and call a session so that every farmer of the state knows which MLA stands with the farmer and who stands with the anti-farmer government,” he said.

Targeting the state government on unemployment, Hooda said the youth of Haryana is facing the highest unemployment rate in the entire country and the government is cancelling the proposed recruitment for a few government jobs. “The government is taking away jobs instead of creating new ones. The government’s job is to provide jobs, not snatch them. Before (1,518) group-D employees, the government had taken away the jobs of drawing and PTI teachers. The government should find a way of ensuring that all these people get their jobs back,” he said.

The former CM said every section of society — farmers, youth, labourers, shopkeepers, workers and small traders — is upset with the present government. “This government did not spare even the elderly and stopped the annual increase of Rs 250 to their pensions even though their coalition partner (JJP) had promised a monthly pension of Rs 5,100 to the elderly but they are not even able to provide the basic annual increase,” he said.