Claims in Government address false, nothing on ground: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Monday said the BJP-JJP government in Haryana “got the Governor to make false claims” in his address to the Vidhan Sabha and added that nothing was visible “anywhere on the ground”.

“In the Governor’s address, the government tried to present its failures as achievements. The reality is that in the last eight years, the BJP-led government has worked to push Haryana backward on every front. The government should be ashamed of the law and order situation in the state, but it is patting itself on the back,” said Hooda.

The Leader of the Opposition said that the social progress report of the Union government says that Haryana is at the bottom in terms of civil security. “Similarly, this government gave protection to the corrupt throughout its tenure, instead of taking action against corruption. For this, the investigation report of scams was suppressed.

Instead of giving employment to the youth, the government worked to eliminate posts in government departments.

Today, about 2 lakh posts are lying vacant. Huge scams were done in the name of recruitment. Jobs were sold like goods at a grocery store. Educated youth are being exploited through Kaushal Nigam for low wages without any social security,” Hooda added.

He claimed that instead of building new schools, the already established schools are being locked. “Instead of giving pension to the elderly, in the guise of family identity card, social security to the elderly is being cut.

Instead of giving relief to the poor, their ration quota is being cut. Through Parivar-Pehchan-Patra (PPP), this government has deprived the backward people of reservation and the poor of beneficial schemes. Thousands of families were pushed to the margins, by showing the annual income of lakhs of rupees to the small and poor,” he added.